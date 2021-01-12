UrduPoint.com
Billionaire US Republican Donor Sheldon Adelson Dies At Age 87 - Company Statement

Billionaire US Republican Donor Sheldon Adelson Dies at Age 87 - Company Statement

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Casino magnate and billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson died at the age of 87, his company Las Vegas Sands Corporation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our founder and visionary leader, Sheldon G. Adelson, passed away last night at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma," the statement said.

Adelson was born to the family of immigrants in Boston, starting his career at age 12 by selling newspapers on the street. He rose to become a successful luxury resort developer and was the founder, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

He owned the Israeli newspapers Israel Hayom, Makor Rishon and US daily the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The businessman was a prominent supporter of conservative politicians in both Israel and the US, and was a leading donor to the Republican party. In 2017, he made the largest-ever single contribution to a US presidential inauguration with a $5 million check to help fund President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Adelson's funeral will be held in Israel, while a memorial service will take in Las Vegas at a later date, the statement said.

