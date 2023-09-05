Open Menu

Billions Pledged For Green Development At Africa Climate Talks

Published September 05, 2023

The UAE pledged $4.5 billion in clean energy investments in Africa on Tuesday at a landmark climate summit aimed to showcase the continent's potential as a green powerhouse

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):The UAE pledged $4.5 billion in clean energy investments in Africa on Tuesday at a landmark climate summit aimed to showcase the continent's potential as a green powerhouse.

Kenyan President William Ruto has sought to use the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi to shift the narrative on the region, presenting the clean energy transition as a unique opportunity for Africa -- if it can attract the financing to realise its potential.

And on Tuesday, the conference saw its most significant pledge so far, with $4.5 billion announced by the United Arab Emirates, which will also host the COP28 summit in Dubai in November-December.

