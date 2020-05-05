UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Billions Raised For Virus Vaccine 'powerful' Show Of Solidarity: WHO

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:41 AM

Billions raised for virus vaccine 'powerful' show of solidarity: WHO

The World Health Organization hailed the billions of euros raised Monday during a teleconference of world leaders to boost development of a coronavirus vaccine as a strong show of "global solidarity"

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization hailed the billions of Euros raised Monday during a teleconference of world leaders to boost development of a coronavirus vaccine as a strong show of "global solidarity".

"This was a powerful and inspiring demonstration of global solidarity," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing of the 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion) raised to help in the search for a vaccine and also to ensure equitable distribution once one is developed.

Related Topics

World Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

28 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.