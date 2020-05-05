Billions raised for virus vaccine 'powerful' show of solidarity: WHO

The World Health Organization hailed the billions of euros raised Monday during a teleconference of world leaders to boost development of a coronavirus vaccine as a strong show of "global solidarity"

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization hailed the billions of Euros raised Monday during a teleconference of world leaders to boost development of a coronavirus vaccine as a strong show of "global solidarity".

"This was a powerful and inspiring demonstration of global solidarity," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing of the 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion) raised to help in the search for a vaccine and also to ensure equitable distribution once one is developed.