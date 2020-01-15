UrduPoint.com
Bills For Implementing Putin's Proposed Social Goals To Be Discussed Next Week - Volodin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin vowed to submit bills as quickly as possible to implement the proposals of the social part of President Vladimir Putin's address to parliament, they could be discussed next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin vowed to submit bills as quickly as possible to implement the proposals of the social part of President Vladimir Putin's address to parliament, they could be discussed next week.

"As for the address and issues related to its social part, issues related to the adoption of laws and decisions that relate specifically to legislative support, we will not put them off for a long time," Volodin told reporters.

"Here we will be as effective as possible, we will reach decisions and approaches that cut off the bureaucracy and these delays associated with the regulations. We agreed, for the laws to be adopted as soon as possible, to hold consultations at the beginning of next week so that the norms the president spoke about could start working here from January 1, 2020," he said.

