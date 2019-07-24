UrduPoint.com
Bills To Implement EU Association Deal May Take Just 1 Week To Approve - Ukrainian Gov't

Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:42 PM

The new convocation of the Ukrainian parliament may pass the bills needed to implement the Association Agreement with the European Union within a week as the ruling party, Servant of the People, has an absolute majority of seats, outgoing Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The new convocation of the Ukrainian parliament may pass the bills needed to implement the Association Agreement with the European Union within a week as the ruling party, Servant of the People, has an absolute majority of seats, outgoing Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Wednesday.

In October, First Deputy Chairperson of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko said that the Ukrainian legislature had passed only seven out of 57 bills, needed for implementing the 2014 Association Agreement.

"It is necessary to ensure prompt implementation of the Association Agreement with the European Union. That is possible.

We have over 50 bills that ... have not been passed, unfortunately. There was no political will of the previous [convocation of the] parliament. Now, when there is an absolute majority, that could be done within a week," Groysman said, addressing the cabinet.

According to preliminary results of the Ukrainian snap parliamentary election, held on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People could count on some 229 out of 450 seats in the parliament, which is enough for forming the government without entering a coalition.

Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy party got 2.4 percent of the vote and failed to enter the parliament.

