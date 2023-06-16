Binance Under Investigation in France Over Suspected Money Laundering - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) French authorities have opened an investigation into the local unit of cryptocurrency trading platform Binance for alleged illegal provision of digital asset services and money laundering, the CoinDesk news portal reported on Friday, citing the Paris public prosecutor's office.

Binance's French unit is under suspicion of illegally operating as a provider of digital asset services before it received government authorization in May 2022, CoinDesk reported.

It is also suspected of "aggravated" money laundering by participating in investment operations, concealment and conversion of funds, the report said.

The prosecutor's office told CoinDesk that the case was referred to the French financial investigation service (SEJF) in February 2022.

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a range of financial products, including the largest digital asset trading exchange globally.