Biocad Aims To Produce 20,000 Packs Of Anti-Coronavirus Candidate Drug Starting June

Thu 14th May 2020 | 08:36 PM

Russian biotech company Biocad plans to increase production of its experimental anti-coronavirus drug, levilimab, to 20,000 packs a month starting June, its CEO said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian biotech company Biocad plans to increase production of its experimental anti-coronavirus drug, levilimab, to 20,000 packs a month starting June, its CEO said Thursday.

Dmitry Morozov said during a conference on genetic engineering in Russia that the Russian Health Ministry was expected to register the drug later this month.

"It will take us four weeks to register the medicine before we can provide it to patients... In June, we plan to increase its production to 20,000 packs a month," he said.

Levilimab was developed as a rheumatoid arthritis therapy. It inhibits Interleukin 6, an immune protein active in inflammation which can be oveproduced. This potentially fatal immune reaction, called cytokine storm, has been observed in severe COVID-19 patients.

