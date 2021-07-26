Biocad Granted Permit to Conduct Clinical Trials of COVID Vaccine in Russia

The Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit for biotechnology company Biocad to conduct clinical trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine in the country, a new entry in the state registry said on Monday

"The goal of a clinical study: to assess the safety and immunogenicity of a vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), a recombinant vector virus based on AAV5-RBD-S," the registry said.

The permit for stages two and three of clinical trials was granted on July 26. In total, 360 volunteers will participate in clinical trials of the vaccine.