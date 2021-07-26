UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biocad Granted Permit To Conduct Clinical Trials Of COVID Vaccine In Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

Biocad Granted Permit to Conduct Clinical Trials of COVID Vaccine in Russia

The Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit for biotechnology company Biocad to conduct clinical trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine in the country, a new entry in the state registry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit for biotechnology company Biocad to conduct clinical trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine in the country, a new entry in the state registry said on Monday.

"The goal of a clinical study: to assess the safety and immunogenicity of a vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), a recombinant vector virus based on AAV5-RBD-S," the registry said.

The permit for stages two and three of clinical trials was granted on July 26. In total, 360 volunteers will participate in clinical trials of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia Company July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Former Olympic 1500m champion Makhloufi out of Tok ..

2 minutes ago

More time required to salvage stranded ship: SAPM

2 minutes ago

Yellow sticky cards smart way to save cotton from ..

2 minutes ago

Ashrafi demands speedy trial of culprits involved ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to warn of future floods with phone alerts ..

6 minutes ago

Nagornyy's Russian 'typhoon' storms to gymnastics ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.