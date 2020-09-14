UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biography Of Newly Elected Head Of Japanese Ruling Party Yoshihide Suga

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:14 PM

Biography of Newly Elected Head of Japanese Ruling Party Yoshihide Suga

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership vote and will therefore secure the post of prime minister, according to the results of Monday's election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership vote and will therefore secure the post of prime minister, according to the results of Monday's election.

Below is a short biography of Suga.

The politician was born in Japan's northern prefecture of Akita on December 6, 1948. In 1973, he graduated from Hosei University in Tokyo with a degree in law.

Since 1975, Suga had been the secretary of a lawmaker of the House of Representatives for 11 years.

Starting in 1984, he worked in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

In 1987, he became a member of the Yokohama City Council.

In 1996, Suga was first elected to the House of Representatives and was subsequently re-elected several times.

In 1997, the politician headed the Yokohama office of the Liberal Democratic Party.

In 2001, he became deputy secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party.

In 2002, he took the position of the parliamentary vice-minister of land, infrastructure and transport.

In 2003, Suga was appointed parliamentary vice-minister of economy, trade and industry.

In November 2005, Suga accepted the position of the senior vice-minister for internal affairs and communications in the third reshuffled cabinet under Junichiro Koizumi.

From 2006-2007, he led the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in the first cabinet under Shinzo Abe.

Since October 2007, he had served as deputy chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party.

In September 2012, he was appointed as executive acting secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Since December 2012, Suga has served as chief cabinet secretary.

On September 2, the politician announced his plan to run in the leadership race of the ruling party and become the successor to outgoing prime minister Abe.

On Monday, the ruling party elected Suga as its new president, as he won 377 votes. Suga is now to replace Abe, who decided to resign from the position of the prime minister over health issues.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Yokohama Akita Tokyo Japan September October November December Post From Cabinet Industry Race

Recent Stories

Nearly 21,000 Chickens Die of Suffocation in Fire ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner vows to provide modern health service ..

2 minutes ago

PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal appeals opposition to sup ..

2 minutes ago

TV rights trial of PSG chief Al-Khelaifi and ex-FI ..

2 minutes ago

Health experts urges people to protect from dengue ..

6 minutes ago

Over 350,000 pure electric vehicles hit the road i ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.