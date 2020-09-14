Biography of Newly Elected Head of Japanese Ruling Party Yoshihide Suga

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership vote and will therefore secure the post of prime minister, according to the results of Monday's election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership vote and will therefore secure the post of prime minister, according to the results of Monday's election.

Below is a short biography of Suga.

The politician was born in Japan's northern prefecture of Akita on December 6, 1948. In 1973, he graduated from Hosei University in Tokyo with a degree in law.

Since 1975, Suga had been the secretary of a lawmaker of the House of Representatives for 11 years.

Starting in 1984, he worked in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

In 1987, he became a member of the Yokohama City Council.

In 1996, Suga was first elected to the House of Representatives and was subsequently re-elected several times.

In 1997, the politician headed the Yokohama office of the Liberal Democratic Party.

In 2001, he became deputy secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party.

In 2002, he took the position of the parliamentary vice-minister of land, infrastructure and transport.

In 2003, Suga was appointed parliamentary vice-minister of economy, trade and industry.

In November 2005, Suga accepted the position of the senior vice-minister for internal affairs and communications in the third reshuffled cabinet under Junichiro Koizumi.

From 2006-2007, he led the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in the first cabinet under Shinzo Abe.

Since October 2007, he had served as deputy chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party.

In September 2012, he was appointed as executive acting secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Since December 2012, Suga has served as chief cabinet secretary.

On September 2, the politician announced his plan to run in the leadership race of the ruling party and become the successor to outgoing prime minister Abe.

On Monday, the ruling party elected Suga as its new president, as he won 377 votes. Suga is now to replace Abe, who decided to resign from the position of the prime minister over health issues.