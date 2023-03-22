UrduPoint.com

Biolabs Commission Concluded That US Ready To Produce Weapons Outside It - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Biolabs Commission Concluded That US Ready to Produce Weapons Outside It - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Commission on the biological program in Ukraine has come to the conclusion that the United States is ready to produce and use biological weapons outside its territory, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper chamber of the Russian parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.

"Based on all that has been said, our commission comes to the conclusion... the United States supports and develops the ability to create components of biological weapons, and, if necessary, to produce and use them outside the national territory," Kosachev said during a meeting of the commission.

The US violates almost all the provisions of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Kosachev said.

"The Commission comes to the conclusion that by their actions in the field of global biological security, the United States violates almost all the fundamental provisions of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction," Kosachev said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament United States Chamber All

Recent Stories

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

56 minutes ago
 Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

56 minutes ago
 UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-affecte ..

UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-affected people in Türkiye

56 minutes ago
 NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of compet ..

NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of competitions

56 minutes ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2022 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2022 dividend distribution

56 minutes ago
 UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower ..

UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower status by 2030

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.