Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 12:31 AM

The network of US laboratories that aim to create biological weapons against certain ethnic groups has been created near Russia and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The network of US laboratories that aim to create biological weapons against certain ethnic groups has been created near Russia and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"We have data that within the framework of a program funded by the Pentagon, a whole network of biolaboratories has been created around us, which works not only on extremely dangerous pathogens, microbes, viruses, but it works on projects to invent new types of biological weapons that are aimed against certain ethnic groups," Peskov told the Belarus 1 Broadcaster.

