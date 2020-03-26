Biological Weapons Convention Remains Crucial 45 Years After Entering Into Force - EU

The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, the first multilateral treaty banning the use of the entire category of weapons of ass destruction, continues to be a pillar of international politics and collective security on the 45th anniversary of the document coming into force, a spokesperson of the European Union External Action service said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, the first multilateral treaty banning the use of the entire category of weapons of ass destruction, continues to be a pillar of international politics and collective security on the 45th anniversary of the document coming into force, a spokesperson of the European Union External Action service said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Convention is the cornerstone of the international efforts to prevent biological agents or toxins from being developed, produced or otherwise acquired and ultimately used as weapons.

As such, it is a crucial element of our collective security and one of the key instruments of multilateral disarmament and non-proliferation," the statement read.

The EU will continue to work to enhance the treaty ahead of a planned review in 2021 and remains committed to strengthening bio-safety and bio-security across the world, the spokesperson said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who also released a statement marking the 45th anniversary of the convention, urged countries to reaffirm their commitment to never use disease as a biological weapon.