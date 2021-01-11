UrduPoint.com
BioNTech Boosts 2021 Vaccine Supply Forecast To 2 Bn Doses: Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:36 PM

BioNTech boosts 2021 vaccine supply forecast to 2 bn doses: company

German company BioNTech, which developed the first coronavirus vaccine approved in the West, said Monday it expects to produce 2 billion doses in 2021, up from the previous forecast of 1.3 billion doses

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :German company BioNTech, which developed the first coronavirus vaccine approved in the West, said Monday it expects to produce 2 billion doses in 2021, up from the previous forecast of 1.3 billion doses.

"We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated 6-dose label," said the company, referring to the additional dose that could be extracted from each vial of the vaccine.

A new factory in Marburg, Germany, is also expected to open in February, and would help to ramp up its production capacity.

