BioNTech CEO Says Company Works With Pfizer to Increase Vaccine Production

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) German biotechnology company BioNTech is working with its US partner Pfizer on boosting the production of their vaccine against the coronavirus disease, CEO Ugur Sahin said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

"Currently, it does not look rosy, there is a certain gap as there are no other registered vaccines and we have to fill the gap with our vaccine. That is why we and Pfizer are working on figuring out if we can produce more and how to do it," Sahin said, adding that by late January the situation will be clear.

The CEO added that the company was looking for partners that could manufacture the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, adding that there is limited capacity to produce a vaccine of the required quality.

Sahin also expressed confidence that Germany would receive enough vaccines.

"But we are doing everything to produce more, including in Germany. Our new production line in Marburg could perhaps be ready in February, far earlier than scheduled, and produce 250 million vaccines in the first six months," Sahin said.

BioNTech Chief Medical Officer Ozlem Tureci, in the same interview with Der Spiegel, said that five European manufacturers are currently producing the company's vaccine while negotiations with potential producers of the vaccine's components are underway.

Late last week, the EU started its vaccination campaign using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.