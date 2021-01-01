UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BioNTech CEO Says Company Works With Pfizer To Increase Vaccine Production

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:52 PM

BioNTech CEO Says Company Works With Pfizer to Increase Vaccine Production

German biotechnology company BioNTech is working with its US partner Pfizer on boosting the production of their vaccine against the coronavirus disease, CEO Ugur Sahin said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) German biotechnology company BioNTech is working with its US partner Pfizer on boosting the production of their vaccine against the coronavirus disease, CEO Ugur Sahin said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

"Currently, it does not look rosy, there is a certain gap as there are no other registered vaccines and we have to fill the gap with our vaccine. That is why we and Pfizer are working on figuring out if we can produce more and how to do it," Sahin said, adding that by late January the situation will be clear.

The CEO added that the company was looking for partners that could manufacture the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, adding that there is limited capacity to produce a vaccine of the required quality.

Sahin also expressed confidence that Germany would receive enough vaccines.

"But we are doing everything to produce more, including in Germany. Our new production line in Marburg could perhaps be ready in February, far earlier than scheduled, and produce 250 million vaccines in the first six months," Sahin said.

BioNTech Chief Medical Officer Ozlem Tureci, in the same interview with Der Spiegel, said that five European manufacturers are currently producing the company's vaccine while negotiations with potential producers of the vaccine's components are underway.

Late last week, the EU started its vaccination campaign using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Related Topics

German Company Germany Same January February Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commission on Minorities Rights Chairman calls on ..

15 seconds ago

Ali J. Hamdani appointed MD SNGPL

16 seconds ago

Father, two sons, gunman killed in Nowshera

19 seconds ago

PTI implementing effective policies to end poverty ..

21 seconds ago

2021 to be of investment, prosperity of country & ..

25 minutes ago

76398 Covid-19 suspects reported in Rawalpindi

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.