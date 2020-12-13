UrduPoint.com
BioNTech CEO Says World Likely To Get COVID-19 Under Control By End Of Summer 2021

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

BioNTech CEO Says World Likely to Get COVID-19 Under Control by End of Summer 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The international community will likely get the COVID-19 pandemic under control "by the end of next summer" following the mass rollout of vaccines, Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of the BioNTech pharmaceutical firm, told the US broadcaster Fox news.

"We should be confident that we will be able to control this disease and pandemic, at the latest, the end of next summer," Sahin said during an appearance on the broadcaster that was published on Saturday.

BioNTech, a German firm, has cooperated with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to produce a vaccine against COVID-19 that has already received emergency use approval in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

Sahin added that Pfizer and BioNTech could likely produce more than the 1.3 billion vaccine doses promised by the end of next year.

Speaking on Thursday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that "tens of thousands" of people had already received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after it was rolled out earlier in the week.

The US food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the US-German vaccine on Friday evening, and earlier on Saturday, Operation Warp Speed logistical chief Gen. Gustave Perna said that the first shipments of vaccine doses are expected to arrive in US states on Monday.

