UrduPoint.com

BioNTech Founder Refutes Rumors That He Had Not Been Vaccinated

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 10:10 AM

BioNTech Founder Refutes Rumors That He Had Not Been Vaccinated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) BioNTech founder and CEO Ugur Sahin has released a photo of himself getting a Pfizer/BioNTech shot, after false reports emerged that he had not been vaccinated.

Sahin posted the photo on LinkedIn, saying that both he and his wife have received all three shots (two regular shots plus the booster) of the Pfizer vaccine.

The BioNTech founder explained that an old friend of his who had not been vaccinated was at the hospital battling COVID-19. This reminded Sahin of how important it is to help people fight the fear of vaccination.

"Fear is hard to combat with facts and figures. Sometimes fear can be better defeated by sharing personal experiences. Therefore, to reach out to those who are struggling personally with their fears, I would like to share a picture showing my COVID-19 vaccination in early 2021," Sahin said in his LinkedIn post.

Ugur Sahin and his wife, co-founder of BioNTech Ozlem Tureci, first announced that they had been vaccinated in March of this year, in an interview with Bild.

Related Topics

Wife March Post All Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2021

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on cent ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

8 hours ago
 Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took po ..

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ah ..

9 hours ago
 It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

9 hours ago
 F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dh ..

F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dhabi Sprint Race

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.