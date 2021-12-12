BioNTech Founder Refutes Rumors That He Had Not Been Vaccinated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) BioNTech founder and CEO Ugur Sahin has released a photo of himself getting a Pfizer/BioNTech shot, after false reports emerged that he had not been vaccinated.

Sahin posted the photo on LinkedIn, saying that both he and his wife have received all three shots (two regular shots plus the booster) of the Pfizer vaccine.

The BioNTech founder explained that an old friend of his who had not been vaccinated was at the hospital battling COVID-19. This reminded Sahin of how important it is to help people fight the fear of vaccination.

"Fear is hard to combat with facts and figures. Sometimes fear can be better defeated by sharing personal experiences. Therefore, to reach out to those who are struggling personally with their fears, I would like to share a picture showing my COVID-19 vaccination in early 2021," Sahin said in his LinkedIn post.

Ugur Sahin and his wife, co-founder of BioNTech Ozlem Tureci, first announced that they had been vaccinated in March of this year, in an interview with Bild.