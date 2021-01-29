Biontech Gets Go-Ahead to Make COVID-19 Vaccine in Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) German bioengineering firm Biontech has received the green light to produce its anti-coronavirus vaccine at a site in Marburg, a spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We confirm that we have been awarded a license by the local authorities for our factory in Marburg. Production will begin in February, as planned," the spokeswoman said.

This was first reported by the German tabloid Bil. It said the new manufacturing facility will allow the Mainz-based firm to churn out 50 percent more vaccine doses. A test launch is said to be scheduled for next week.

Biontech's US partner Pfizer announced in January it would slow down production to adjust manufacturing processes, resulting in cuts to supplies destined for the European Union. The EU threatened the drugmaker with legal action.