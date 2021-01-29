UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biontech Gets Go-Ahead To Make COVID-19 Vaccine In Germany

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biontech Gets Go-Ahead to Make COVID-19 Vaccine in Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) German bioengineering firm Biontech has received the green light to produce its anti-coronavirus vaccine at a site in Marburg, a spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We confirm that we have been awarded a license by the local authorities for our factory in Marburg. Production will begin in February, as planned," the spokeswoman said.

This was first reported by the German tabloid Bil. It said the new manufacturing facility will allow the Mainz-based firm to churn out 50 percent more vaccine doses. A test launch is said to be scheduled for next week.

Biontech's US partner Pfizer announced in January it would slow down production to adjust manufacturing processes, resulting in cuts to supplies destined for the European Union. The EU threatened the drugmaker with legal action.

Related Topics

Threatened German European Union SITE January February

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

1 hour ago

Ravi City project likely to bring in $7.6 b revenu ..

21 minutes ago

Women affectees of climate-induced migration deman ..

21 minutes ago

Courts award life imprisonment, fine in kidnapping ..

21 minutes ago

Injured robber arrested in Faisalabad

21 minutes ago

Embattled Italian Prime Minister testifies in Salv ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.