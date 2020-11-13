UrduPoint.com
BioNTech Has No Information On Timing Of Registration Of COVID-19 Vaccine In EU Yet

German bioengineering company Biontech told Sputnik on Friday that it had not yet received information from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on when the COVID-19 vaccine would be registered in the EU

"In Germany, this [vaccine registration process] is going through the European Medicines Agency, EMA, and we do not have information there yet," the company' spokesperson said, adding that "in the US, we can submit all data to the FDA as early as this month."

The Mainz-based company and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer previously announced a successful Phase 3 clinical trial of a COVID vaccine, expected to be registered in the US in November, the company said. The application will be sent to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) next week.

According to the release, the third phase of clinical trials of the BNT162b2 vaccine proved to be more than 90 percent effective.

