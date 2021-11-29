UrduPoint.com

BioNTech May Adopt Its Vaccine Over Omicron Variant

BioNTech has started evaluating the new Omicron coronavirus variant and adopting its vaccine if the current version does not effectively respond to Omicron, the company said on Monday

"In order not to waste time, we are tackling these two tasks in parallel until data and more information on whether a vaccine is appropriate or not is available," BioNTech's spokesperson told the Dpa agency.

