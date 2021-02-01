UrduPoint.com
BioNTech-Pfizer Pledges Up To 75 Mn More Vaccine Doses To EU

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:06 PM

BioNTech-Pfizer pledges up to 75 mn more vaccine doses to EU

BioNTech and Pfizer said Monday they will ramp up their coronavirus vaccine deliveries to the European Union, pledging to send up to 75 million extra doses to the bloc in the sprin

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :BioNTech and Pfizer said Monday they will ramp up their coronavirus vaccine deliveries to the European Union, pledging to send up to 75 million extra doses to the bloc in the spring.

"Pfizer and BioNTech continue to work toward increased deliveries beginning the week of February 15, ensuring we will supply the full quantity of vaccine doses in the first quarter we contractually committed to and up to an additional 75 million doses to the European Union in the second quarter," they said in a statement.

The statement came hours ahead of a national conference called by Chancellor Angela Merkel with vaccine manufacturers amid growing anger over the bloc's sluggish inoculation campaign.

