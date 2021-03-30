UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BioNTech Raises Covid Vaccine Output Goal To 2.5 Bn Doses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:27 PM

BioNTech raises Covid vaccine output goal to 2.5 bn doses

German firm BioNTech said Tuesday it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine this year with US partner Pfizer, 25 percent more than previously expected

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :German firm BioNTech said Tuesday it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine this year with US partner Pfizer, 25 percent more than previously expected.

"The increase is driven by the optimisation of production processes, the recent initiation of production at BioNTech's Marburg, Germany facility, regulatory approval for six dose vials, and the expansion of our manufacturing and supplier network," BioNTech said in a statement.

Related Topics

German Germany Billion

Recent Stories

IIUI President calls on Governor KP

26 seconds ago

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar announces Rs 11 bln develop ..

28 seconds ago

Concerns Over COVID-19 Drop in UK by 23 Points Sin ..

30 seconds ago

Tsunami warning, offshore power focus of Pak-China ..

2 minutes ago

Establishment Division notified transfers, posting ..

2 minutes ago

27-player women emerging camp to begin on 3 April

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.