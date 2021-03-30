BioNTech raises Covid vaccine output goal to 2.5 bn doses

German firm BioNTech said Tuesday it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine this year with US partner Pfizer, 25 percent more than previously expected

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :German firm BioNTech said Tuesday it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine this year with US partner Pfizer, 25 percent more than previously expected.

"The increase is driven by the optimisation of production processes, the recent initiation of production at BioNTech's Marburg, Germany facility, regulatory approval for six dose vials, and the expansion of our manufacturing and supplier network," BioNTech said in a statement.