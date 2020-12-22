UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BioNTech Says Can Make Mutation-beating Vaccine In Six Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:09 PM

BioNTech says can make mutation-beating vaccine in six weeks

The co-founder of BioNTech said Tuesday it was "highly likely" that its vaccine against the coronavirus works against the mutated strain detected in Britain, but it could also adapt the vaccine if necessary in six weeks

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The co-founder of BioNTech said Tuesday it was "highly likely" that its vaccine against the coronavirus works against the mutated strain detected in Britain, but it could also adapt the vaccine if necessary in six weeks.

"Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant," said Ugur Sahin.

But if needed, "in principle the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation -- we could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks."

Related Topics

Technology Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

10 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s Instagram Photo Contest an ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority participates in conf ..

40 minutes ago

New US Sanctions Unlikely to Impact Russia's Defen ..

43 seconds ago

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

45 seconds ago

China mulls heavier criminal penalties for IPR inf ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.