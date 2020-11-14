BioNTech Says Has No Information on Timing of Vaccination Start in Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) German BioNTech biopharmaceutical company which teamed up with US Pfizer for the development of a vaccine against COVID-19, told Sputnik on Friday that it had not yet received the information as to when vaccination will start in Germany.

"We do not name the deadlines, because we do not influence the work of the regulator, we can only submit an application," the company' spokesperson said.

Earlier in November, Pfizer and BioNTech said that the third phase of their COVID-19 vaccine trial provided the evidence of its ability to prevent the infection. The companies added that the vaccine's efficacy rate was above 90 percent. The trial showed that only 94 participants out of 43,500 developed the virus. The pharmaceutical giants expect the process of the vaccines' registration under Emergency Use Authorization to start in the United States in November.