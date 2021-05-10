BioNTech Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Needs No Modifications to Protect From Variants

Germany's BioNTech biotechnology company announced on Monday that no modifications were needed to its coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly with Pfizer, for the drug to be effective against the existing variants of the virus

"To date, there is no evidence that an adaptation of BioNTech's current COVID-19 vaccine against key identified emerging variants is necessary," the company said in a press release.

BioNTech, nevertheless, has developed a "comprehensive strategy" that will effectively counter new coronavirus variants, should the need arise in the future.

The strategy, including a three-phase trial, was approved by the US food and Drug Administration, according to the release.

BioNTech plans to assess the impact of a third dose of the vaccine in prolonging the immunity against the coronavirus and protecting against COVID-19 caused by potential newly emerging variants, as well as evaluate a modified, variant-specific version of the vaccine.