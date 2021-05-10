UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BioNTech Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Needs No Modifications To Protect From Variants

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:44 PM

BioNTech Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Needs No Modifications to Protect From Variants

Germany's BioNTech biotechnology company announced on Monday that no modifications were needed to its coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly with Pfizer, for the drug to be effective against the existing variants of the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Germany's BioNTech biotechnology company announced on Monday that no modifications were needed to its coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly with Pfizer, for the drug to be effective against the existing variants of the virus.

"To date, there is no evidence that an adaptation of BioNTech's current COVID-19 vaccine against key identified emerging variants is necessary," the company said in a press release.

BioNTech, nevertheless, has developed a "comprehensive strategy" that will effectively counter new coronavirus variants, should the need arise in the future.

The strategy, including a three-phase trial, was approved by the US food and Drug Administration, according to the release.

BioNTech plans to assess the impact of a third dose of the vaccine in prolonging the immunity against the coronavirus and protecting against COVID-19 caused by potential newly emerging variants, as well as evaluate a modified, variant-specific version of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Immunity Company Germany Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

51 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.