BioNTech Says Plans to Manufacture 2 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) German company BioNTech plans to produce two billion doses of coronavirus vaccine in 2021 due to increased global demand, the company said in a statement.

"In order to respond to an increased global demand, we plan to manufacture two billion doses of our COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 by expanding the previously expected output of 1.

3 billion doses by more than 50%," it said.

"We are on track to scale-up our manufacturing capacities," the statement said.