Sun 09th May, 2021

BioNTech Says Ready to Reduce Vaccine Prices for Low Income Countries - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) German biotechnology company BioNTech, co-manufacturer of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, expressed its readiness to negotiate better prices with low-income countries, DPA news agency reported on Saturday, citing the company's spokesperson.

According to the DPA, BioNTech announced its plans to supply vaccines to less-well-off countries at "a price that is not profit oriented." At the same time, the company disagreed that patent waivers will be effective in curbing the pandemic and insisted that the best strategy is to expand drug production capacities, the news agency said.

"To achieve this, governments, manufacturers and international and national organizations must work together to support the supply of low- and lower-middle-income countries from the existing production sites and help to identify new certified sites," BioNTech spokesperson was cited as saying by the DPA.

The spokesperson stressed that IP protection is "not the limiting factor for production or supply of our vaccine," the news agency stated. Patents ensure that the vaccine's quality, safety and efficacy requirements are met, the DPA added.

On Saturday, Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla said that low- and middle-income countries had opted not to order the company's drug.

The administration of US President Joe Biden expressed earlier in the week its support for waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines and pledged to discuss the issue in the World Trade Organization (WTO). A number of countries have since backed the idea.

However, several of the EU leaders and pharmaceutical companies have opposed the patent waiver, urging to look for more effective ways to combat the pandemic and boost vaccine distribution.

