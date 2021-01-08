UrduPoint.com
BioNTech Says Vaccine 'neutralises' Key Mutation In UK, S.Africa Strains

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:11 PM

BioNTech says vaccine 'neutralises' key mutation in UK, S.Africa strains

German company BioNTech said Friday a preliminary study shows that its vaccine works against the key mutation in coronavirus variants uncovered in Britain and South Africa which experts have said is more contagious than the original Covid-19 strain

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :German company BioNTech said Friday a preliminary study shows that its vaccine works against the key mutation in coronavirus variants uncovered in Britain and South Africa which experts have said is more contagious than the original Covid-19 strain.

Tests carried out have shown that "antibodies from people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralise SARS-CoV-2 with a key mutation that is also found in two highly transmissible strains," said the German company of the vaccine it developed with US group Pfizer.

More Stories From World

