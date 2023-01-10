BioNTech to Acquire InstaDeep for $683Mln in Bid to Strengthen AI-Powered Drug Discoveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The biotechnology company BioNTech announced in a statement on Tuesday that it will acquire InstaDeep for $683.1 million in a bid to strengthen its leading position in artificial intelligence-powered drug discoveries.

"BioNTech SE... and InstaDeep Ltd. (InstaDeep) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which BioNTech will acquire InstaDeep, a leading global technology company in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)," the statement said.

The transaction includes a total upfront consideration of approximately $440 million in cash and BioNTech shares to acquire 100% of the remaining InstaDeep shares, excluding the shares already owned by BioNTech, the statement said.

In addition, InstaDeep shareholders will be eligible to receive additional performance-based future milestone payments up to approximately $243.

1 million, the statement said.

BioNTech pointed out that InstaDeep's technology will allow it to create an automated lab infrastructure that would facilitate the design and testing of new drugs on a bigger scale, the statement said.

The acquisition was made in support of BioNTech's strategy of building world-leading capabilities in AI-driven drug research and discoveries, particularly regarding vaccines, the statement also said.

The company will add 240 skilled professionals to its workforce and grow its worldwide partners network to expand its position in the United States, Europe, Africa and the middle East, the statement added.

BioNTech said it expects the transaction to be concluded in the first half of 2023, according to the statement.