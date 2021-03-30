BioNTech to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capacity to 2.5Bln Doses by End of 2021

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) German pharmaceutical manufacturer BioNTech said in its annual financial report that it planned to expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 2.5 billion annually by the end of the year.

"More than 200 million doses of BNT162b2 [coronavirus vaccine] supplied as of March 23, 2021, with signed orders for 1.4 billion doses to date for delivery in 2021. BioNTech and Pfizer expect to expand manufacturing capacity to up to 2.5 billion doses by end of 2021," the company said in its 2020 financial results and corporate update, published on Tuesday.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said that the previous year was transformational for the company and that the development of new formulations of the vaccine was underway to tackle new coronavirus variants.

The vaccine, produced by BioNTech in partnership with the US giant Pfizer in a record short time, has an efficacy rate of over 90 percent and remains the most sought-after vaccine by high-income Western countries.

