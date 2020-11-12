(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US Pfizer and German BioNTech biopharmaceutical companies is expected to protect the recipients from the infection at least for a year and re-vaccination may be required when that period expires, Head of BioNTech Ugur Sahin said on the Fox business channel on Thursday.

"I personally expect that a vaccine could protect us ... for at least one year. If we learn that we need to re-immunize, we could do that after one year," Sahin told the Mornings with Maria show.

On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech said that the third phase of their COVID-19 vaccine trial provided the evidence of its ability to prevent the infection. The companies added that the vaccine's efficacy rate was above 90 percent. The trial showed that only 94 participants out of 43,500 developed the virus. The pharmaceutical giants expect the process of the vaccines' registration under Emergency Use Authorization to start in the United States in November.