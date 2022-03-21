Bioweapon Developed in Ukraine Affects Reproductive System of Women - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The biological weapon that was developed in Ukraine affects the reproductive system of women and the immunity of certain ethnic groups, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian state space agency Roscosmos, said on Monday.

"This weapon affects both the reproductive function of women of a certain nationality, and the immune system of a particular ethnic group in general, causing allergies, intolerance to traditional food and susceptibility to diseases, leading to the weakening of the nation's immunity and its extinction without the impact of wars," Rogozin wrote on Telegram.

The Roscosmos chief added that the government commission on biological and chemical safety ” that he headed from March 2017 to April 2018 ” repeatedly considered the issues of encircling Russia with US biological laboratories.

"It is no secret for the leadership of our country that the purpose of these biological experiments conducted by the Pentagon using biomaterials obtained from the experimental Slavs of Ukraine and other countries neighboring Russia is to develop an 'ethnic weapon' against the Russian population of Russia," he noted.