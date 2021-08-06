UrduPoint.com

Bipartisan 9/11 Transparency Act Targets Release Of Documents On Saudi Role - US Senator

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:50 AM

Bipartisan 9/11 Transparency Act Targets Release of Documents on Saudi Role - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) US intelligence officials would be required to review and declassify documents on any involvement by the government of Saudi Arabia or any Saudi individuals in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States under the bipartisan 9/11 Transparency Act announced by Senator Robert Menendez.

"This bill would direct and require the director of national intelligence, the attorney general and the director of the CIA to conduct a timely review of all the relevant documents and declassify them as appropriate," Menendez said on Thursday.

If the agencies do not declassify a document they would be required to provide Congress with an explanation "so we will at least know that a document or a record exists."

Menendez spoke in front of the Capitol, flanked by families of victims in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Many of the families of the victims held photos of the loved ones for whom they have mourned and sought accountability for the past 20 years.

"If the United States government is sitting on any documents that may implicate Saudi Arabia or any individual or any country in the events of September 11, these families and the American people have a right to know," Menendez said.

The legislation enjoys bipartisan support. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer spoke at the event. The bill's cosponsors include senior Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and John Thune.

The legislation is modeled on a 2014 declassification of documents on the US raid that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, Menendez said.

Fifteen of the 19 terrorists hijackers who crashed four jetliners into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in rural Pennsylvania were Saudi nationals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Senate World Osama Bin Laden Pentagon CIA Saudi United States Saudi Arabia May September Congress Event All Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

2 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

2 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

2 hours ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

2 hours ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

2 hours ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.