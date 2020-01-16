Bipartisan Bill Aims to Stop China From Barring US Visitors From Leaving - Senators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Chinese officials responsible for preventing American passport holders from returning to the United States would be banned from the US under legislation announced on Wednesday by four Senate lawmakers - three Democrats and one Republican.

"In recent years, officials have kept US citizens - not themselves accused of committing a crime - from leaving China, often to pressure relatives wanted by the Chinese government," the lawmakers said in a press release. "This unjust 'exit ban' policy violates international norms and has been used to keep Americans in China for years at a time.

"

The legislation was introduced by Democratic Senators Edward Markey, Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen, as well as Republican Marco Rubio.

Earlier this week, Markey and Warren urged President Donald Trump to intervene in the case of siblings Cynthia and Victor Liu when signing a trade deal on Wednesday with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. It is not known whether Trump mentioned the case.

The legislation would deny or revoke visas of Chinese officials involved in "exit ban" policy and require periodic State Department reports on Americans stranded in China.