Bipartisan Congress Members Press Pentagon for Information on Kenya Terror Attack - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Congress members Stephen Lynch and Glenn Grothman, the top Republican and Democrat on the US House National Security Subcommittee, on Monday sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking him for details on a January 5 terror attack in Kenya that killed three Americans.

"[Lynch and Grothman] sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin demanding information about the January 5, 2020, terrorist attack against US personnel at Cooperative Security Location Manda Bay, Kenya, which resulted in the deaths of three American citizens," the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a press release.

US Army Specialist Henry Mayfield and Defense Department contractors Bruce Triplett and Dustin Harrison were killed in the attack, the release noted.

Lynch, a Democrat, is chairman of the subcommittee and Grothman, a Republican, is his party's ranking member on it, the release noted.

"It is simply unacceptable for the Department to withhold information from Congress about a terrorist attack that killed three American citizens. Congress has a solemn constitutional duty to conduct oversight of US military operations ... especially when a terrorist attack claims the lives of American citizens overseas," the letter said.

Following the attack, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) carried out an Army Regulation 15-6 investigation, which was completed in April, but the Defense Department has refused to produce the investigation report to the subcommittee, according to the release.