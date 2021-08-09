UrduPoint.com

Bipartisan Congress Members Press Pentagon For Information On Kenya Terror Attack - Letter

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

Bipartisan Congress Members Press Pentagon for Information on Kenya Terror Attack - Letter

Congress members Stephen Lynch and Glenn Grothman, the top Republican and Democrat on the US House National Security Subcommittee, on Monday sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking him for details on a January 5 terror attack in Kenya that killed three Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Congress members Stephen Lynch and Glenn Grothman, the top Republican and Democrat on the US House National Security Subcommittee, on Monday sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking him for details on a January 5 terror attack in Kenya that killed three Americans.

"[Lynch and Grothman] sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin demanding information about the January 5, 2020, terrorist attack against US personnel at Cooperative Security Location Manda Bay, Kenya, which resulted in the deaths of three American citizens," the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a press release.

US Army Specialist Henry Mayfield and Defense Department contractors Bruce Triplett and Dustin Harrison were killed in the attack, the release noted.

Lynch, a Democrat, is chairman of the subcommittee and Grothman, a Republican, is his party's ranking member on it, the release noted.

"It is simply unacceptable for the Department to withhold information from Congress about a terrorist attack that killed three American citizens. Congress has a solemn constitutional duty to conduct oversight of US military operations ... especially when a terrorist attack claims the lives of American citizens overseas," the letter said.

Following the attack, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) carried out an Army Regulation 15-6 investigation, which was completed in April, but the Defense Department has refused to produce the investigation report to the subcommittee, according to the release.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Terrorist Army Austin Kenya January April Congress 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

35 minutes ago
 People urged to vaccinate themselves against Coron ..

People urged to vaccinate themselves against Corona

16 seconds ago
 AJK Election Commission issues schedule for electi ..

AJK Election Commission issues schedule for elections of 4 Kashmir Council membe ..

17 seconds ago
 Farmer's friendly policies ensure record productio ..

Farmer's friendly policies ensure record production of crops: Agriculture Minist ..

19 seconds ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order Imposing New Belarus S ..

Biden Signs Executive Order Imposing New Belarus Sanctions- White House

22 seconds ago
 Rescue-1122 releases rescue plan for Muharramul Ha ..

Rescue-1122 releases rescue plan for Muharramul Haram

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.