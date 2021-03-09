Bipartisan Group of 140 US Lawmakers Call for Comprehensive Deal With Iran - Letter

A bipartisan group of 140 members of Congress on Tuesday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to seek an agreement with Iran that is not limited to the country's nuclear project, but addresses the whole range of threats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A bipartisan group of 140 members of Congress on Tuesday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to seek an agreement with Iran that is not limited to the country's nuclear project, but addresses the whole range of threats.

The Biden administration has vowed to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and use it as the basis for further negotiations on the outstanding issues concerning Iran's ballistic missile program and its support for militant proxies across the middle East.

"As the Biden administration considers negotiations with Iran, we write to express our bipartisan and shared view that we must seek an agreement or set of agreements with Iran that are comprehensive in nature to address the full range of threats that Iran poses to the region," the lawmakers, led by Congressmen Anthony Brown and Michael Waltz, wrote.

The lawmakers insist the Biden administration address at the outset three core tenets - Iran's nuclear and missile programs as well as funding of terrorism. The letter calls for implementing longer-lasting restrictions and tighter inspection regimes, obtaining guarantees that Iran cannot develop a nuclear-capable ballistic missile as well as provisions to curb its support for warring parties in Syria and Yemen, militias in Lebanon and Iraq.

"These and potential future actions must be addressed and Iran must release their political prisoners," the lawmakers wrote. "There is consensus within Congress that allowing one of the world's leading state sponsors of terrorism to obtain nuclear weapons is an unacceptable risk."

The lawmakers also said they recognize there is no a singular diplomatic path forward on the specified objectives , but emphasized they look forward to working with the Biden administration as partners "to achieve lasting peace in the region."