Bipartisan Group Of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact - Letter

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 12:37 AM

A bipartisan group of 50 US lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday expressing concerns about the potential impact of a renewed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement with Iran on sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"We are writing to respectfully request that your Administration provide Congress with the full text of any proposal to rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, including any side agreements, and consult with Congress prior to reentering that agreement," the letter said.

The lawmakers are concerned about a provision in the potential new agreement that would make people who engage in business with Iranians who are engaged with the IRGC immune from sanctions.

The proposed provision creates a "troubling precedent" that the lawmakers worry could dilute the effectiveness of terror-related sanctions on the IRGC and provide the organization with a pathway for sanctions evasion, according to the letter.

The United States considers the IRGC to be a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The letter was signed by 34 Democrats and 16 Republicans, including Representatives Josh Gottheimer, Andrew Garbarino, Carolyn Maloney and Jared Golden.

