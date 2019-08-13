UrduPoint.com
Bipartisan Group Of Congressmen To Visit US-Mexico Border To Inspect Conditions - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A bipartisan group of lawmakers will visit the US-Mexico border on Tuesday to inspect conditions at Customs and Border Protection facilities in Hidalgo County, Texas, US Congressman Brian Fitzpartrick's office said in a press release on Monday.

"Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is leading a bipartisan trip to the Southern border with Congressman Josh Harder," the release said. "Tomorrow [Tuesday], Fitzpatrick and Harder, both members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, will tour Customs and Border Protection ('CBP') facilities in Hidalgo County, Texas, to see firsthand the complex issues facing our nation's immigration system."

Groups of US lawmakers have visited detention facilities on the US-Mexico border after reports emerged that CBP had failed to provide detainees with adequate food, water and sanitary supplies.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

The Trump administration has implemented various policies such as the Remain in Mexico plan, which appears to have resulted in a declination of apprehensions at the US-Mexico border. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said that the number of apprehensions has dropped by about at least 40 percent for the months of June and July.

