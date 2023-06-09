Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Introduce Bill Urging US to Send Ukraine ATACMS - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A bipartisan group of US House lawmakers introduced a resolution calling on the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Friday.

The resolution was introduced by committee chairman Michael McCaul and several other colleagues from both parties, the statement said on Friday.

"The success of Ukraine's counteroffensive is directly tied to the military assistance provided by the US and our allies. As such, it is extremely disappointing the administration is sitting on billions in remaining military funding with which it could immediately transfer ATACMS to Ukraine and, in turn, help their Armed Forces make a major difference on the battlefield," McCaul said in the statement.

The resolution calls on the United States to immediately provide ATACMS in "sufficient quantity" to assist Ukraine on the battlefield. The resolution also calls on US allies and partners to transfer similar systems to Ukraine.

The resolution also expresses the belief that ATACMS will provide Ukraine with a "critical deep-strike capability" that they currently lack.

The US has so far been reluctant to provide Ukraine with ATACMS due to a concern that their long-range capability could be used to strike targets deep within Russian territory and potentially escalate the conflict.