Bipartisan Group Of Lawmakers Urges Biden To Send F-16s To Ukraine - Letter

Published February 17, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) A group of US House Democrats and Republicans is calling on President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets amid an expected escalation on the battlefield, according to a letter obtained by Politico.

"The provision of such aircraft is necessary to help Ukraine protect its airspace, particularly in light of renewed Russian offensives and considering the expected increase in large-scale combat operations," the letter said.

The group includes Democrats Jared Golden of Maine, Jason Crow of Colorado and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, as well as Republicans Tony Gonzales of Texas and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin.

The lawmakers insist that F-16s or similar fighters would give Kiev greater capabilities than ground-based artillery.

"F-16s or similar fourth generation fighter aircraft would provide Ukraine with a highly mobile platform from which to target Russian air-to-air missiles and drones, to protect Ukrainian ground forces as they engage Russian troops, as well as to engage Russian fighters for contested air superiority," they wrote.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said Kiev would receive Western fighter jets at a later stage in the conflict and after current military needs are sorted out.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said it was only a "matter of time" before the United States provides Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

