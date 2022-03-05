UrduPoint.com

Bipartisan Group Of US Senators Urges Biden To Speed Up Tank Sale To Poland - Letter

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) A bipartisan group of US Senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration to accelerate the $6 billion sale of 250 Abrams tanks to Poland.

"We commend your administration's recent determination approving the forthcoming foreign military sale (FMS) of 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tanks and related equipment totaling approximately $6 billion to a critical North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally Poland, and we write to request that you immediately direct the US Departments of State and Defense to take any steps they can to accelerate the FMS execution," the senators said in the letter on Friday.

Signatories of the letter include Senators Tammy Duckworth, James Risch, Richard Durbin, Mike Crapo and Sherrod Brown. The letter was also sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The lawmakers in the letter also urged Biden to direct the State Department and Defense Department to work proactively with Poland to identify any other equipment Poland needs to meet the threat they believe Russia poses.

The United States must demonstrate that it is ready to help NATO allies decisively meet any threat and show the alliance's strength and unity in response to Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine.

