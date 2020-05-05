Bipartisan US House Majority Seeks Extension of UN Arms Embargo Against Iran - Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) An overwhelming bipartisan majority consisting of 387 members of the 435-person chamber signed a letter calling on the Trump Administration to back extending the United Nations arms embargo against Iran, leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee announced in a press release on Monday.

"The UN arms embargo will be the first provision of the Iran nuclear deal to expire. This letter, supported overwhelmingly by both parties in the House, represents an imperative to reauthorize this provision - not through snapback or going it alone, but through a careful diplomatic campaign," committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in the release. "Iran continues to be a danger to the United States, our interests, and our allies.

We need a realistic and practical strategy to prevent Iran from becoming a greater menace."

Snapback refers to part of the original Iran nuclear deal - later abandoned by President Donald Trump - calling for renewed or "snapback" sanctions if Tehran violated agreement limits on nuclear materials and equipment.

Engel cited a promise by Trump promising to negotiate a better deal, adding that the administration is responsible to solve the nuclear crisis and "not make it worse."

In signing the letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, more than three quarters of lawmakers in the House underscored that permitting Iran to buy and sell weapons would pose a grave risk to security and stability around the world, according to the release.