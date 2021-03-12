UrduPoint.com
Bipartisan US Lawmaker Group Urges Blinken To Seek Stronger Iran Nuke Deal Than JCPOA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:10 AM

Bipartisan US Lawmaker Group Urges Blinken to Seek Stronger Iran Nuke Deal Than JCPOA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) A group of 24 US lawmakers, half Democrat and half Republican, wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a request that any future nuclear agreement with Iran correct weaknesses in the previous agreement.

"We urge you to work with our allies and consult with Congress in a bipartisan and bicameral fashion to outline a better, comprehensive deal with Iran that would block its path to a nuclear weapon and blunt its global malign activities. This would help preserve the security and interests of the United States and our allies, including Israel," the letter released on Wednesday said.

The letter cited numerous provisions in the JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the 2015 nuclear deal is known, that they said need to be improved, "most notably, various 'sunset clauses' could result in Iran rushing to obtain a nuclear weapon once certain provisions expire.

A new deal must also provide the International Atomic Energy Agency with access to all nuclear sites. In addition, any agreement should target non-nuclear issues not in the JCPOA, such as banning production of ballistic missiles as well as Iran's support for proxy groups in the region, the letter said.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA and Iran has thus far rejected Biden administration efforts to open a new round of negotiations. Iran is demanding a US down payment with significant sanctions relief as a precondition for talks.

The letter was organized McCaul, a Republican and Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer, and signed by 12 Democrat and 12 Republican lawmakers.

