Bipartisan US Legislation Seeks To Reverse COVID-19-Related Surge In Tuberculosis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The US president would be authorized to rebuild United States  participation in a global effort to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) - a campaign devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic measures - under legislation introduced by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Republican Senator Todd Young.

"The bipartisan legislation, which for the first time addresses the major impact COVID-19 has had on global TB control efforts, directs the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to boost its bilateral tuberculosis programs and activities to account for new goals established by the international community," the lawmakers said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

The legislation calls on the US president, in consultation with Congress, to develop global programs to prevent and cure the disease between 2023 and 2030.

Globally, between 2015 and 2019, TB incidence fell by approximately 2% per year. Moreover, from 2000 to 2019, global TB mortality among HIV-negative people fell by 31 percent and among HIV-positive people, mortality fell by 69 percent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

But recent findings by the Stop TB Partnership cited in the legislation found that in 2020, TB diagnosis and enrollment in treatment declined by an estimated 1 million cases in countries that collectively represent 60 percent of the global caseload, pushing the international response back to 2008 levels.

