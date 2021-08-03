Bipartisan US Legislation Unifies Probe of Mystery Weapon Used to Attack Americans in Cuba

A senior White House official would oversee multiple probes of the so called "Havana syndrome" - neurological damage suffered by US officials in Cuba and elsewhere from an mysterious source believed to be a sophisticated directed energy weapon - under bipartisan legislation introduced in Congress on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A senior White House official would oversee multiple probes of the so called "Havana syndrome" - neurological damage suffered by US officials in Cuba and elsewhere from an mysterious source believed to be a sophisticated directed energy weapon - under bipartisan legislation introduced in Congress on Tuesday.

"US public servants injured by directed energy attacks should be treated with the same urgency as any other American injured in the line of duty," US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement, as reported by Politico. "They shouldn't have to jump through bureaucratic hoops to access the care they need, which compounds the suffering they've already endured."

A group of senators, including Shaheen, unveiled the legislation to focus multiple US investigations of mysterious brain injuries affecting dozens of American officials and personnel around the world, especially in Cuba.

The legislation authored by Shaheen, a Democrat, and Republican Senator Susan Collins would create a new position on the White House's National Security Council to oversee the Federal government's response to the suspected attacks.

In addition, the legislation would require all US agencies and departments involved in the investigation to appoint a senior-level official to handle the Havana Syndrome cases.

More than 100 US officials have experienced multiple symptoms ranging from ringing in the years to a loss of cognitive abilities and possibly permanent brain damage, according to US officials.

The attacks were first reported by the US Embassy in Havana in 2016, when diplomats and other officials began experiencing unusual and unexplained symptoms.

Similar attacks on US personnel have since been reported in other nations, as well as in Miami, the Washington DC suburbs and even on White House grounds, according to media reports.