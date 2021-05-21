UrduPoint.com
Bipartisan US Legislation Would Strip Pensions Of For Lawmakers Convicted By Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Members of Congress would lose their retirement pensions after their initial conviction of certain crimes, without being allowed to delay the process with years of appeals to higher courts, under bipartisan legislation announced by US Congressman Ralph Norman on Thursday.

"Under current law, if a pension-eligible Member of Congress is convicted of certain crimes, he or she is still eligible to receive that pension through the appeals process until a 'final conviction' is reached, which could drag on for years," Norman said in a press release.

The No Corruption Act introduced by Norman would mandate that members found guilty of these crimes immediately become ineligible to collect any pension payments earned while serving as a Member of Congress upon an initial conviction, the release said.

Co-sponsors of the bill include Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and Congressman James Comer the chair and ranking Republican, respectively, of the US House Oversight Committee.

A companion bill, has been introduced in the Senate by Senators Jacky Rosen, a Democrat and Rick Scott, a Republican.

The current law applies to crimes relating to espionage, treason, or several other national security offenses, according to the Congressional Research Service.

