Bird Collisions Are Cause Of Many Global Air Accidents: Expert
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 11:52 PM
The deadly Boeing plane crash in South Korea which killed 179 people on board was initially blamed on a bird collision, a stark reminder of how such incidents are often the cause of aviation accidents around the world
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The deadly Boeing plane crash in South Korea which killed 179 people on board was initially blamed on a bird collision, a stark reminder of how such incidents are often the cause of aviation accidents around the world.
Officials had initially cited a bird strike as a likely cause of Sunday's crash of the Jeju Air plane, though Seoul said Monday it was conducting a special inspection of all 101 Boeing 737-800s operating in South Korea.
Whatever the cause of Sunday's crash, aviation authorities around the world appear to be recording more bird collision incidents as air traffic grows.
In the United States alone, 17,190 bird strikes were recorded in 2022, according to a database set up by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
That was up 10 percent on 2021's figure, in line with increased air traffic following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Collisions in the United States between wild animals and civil aircraft totalled 291,600 between 1990 and 2023, according to the same records.
In mainland France, the Civil Aviation Authority records 600 each year during commercial flights, though serious incidents represent less than 8 percent of cases on average -- a downward trend in recent years.
Not including Sunday's crash, bird strikes have destroyed 250 aircraft worldwide since 1988, leaving 262 people dead, according to the Australian Aviation Wildlife Hazard Group.
These collisions cause more than $1.2 billion in damage to aircraft each year, the Australian group says.
They usually mostly occur during takeoffs and landings at fairly low altitudes, between 0 and 50 feet (15 metres).
Higher altitude air collisions are much rarer but not impossible.
In France, a tourist plane crashed in 2021 in the Seine-et-Marne department after hitting a cormorant in flight.
One of the most famous cases occurred in January 2009, when the pilot of a US Airways Airbus A320 with 155 occupants kept his cool to land on the Hudson River in New York after a collision with a flock of wild geese.
