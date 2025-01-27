Bird Feathers And Bloodstains Found In Jeju Jet Engines: Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Bird feathers and bloodstains were found in both engines of the Jeju Air plane that crashed in December, according to a preliminary investigation released Monday.
The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to Muan in South Korea on December 29 when it crash landed and exploded into a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.
It was the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil, killing 179 of the 181 passengers and crew.
South Korean and American investigators are still probing the cause of the disaster, with a bird strike, faulty landing gear and the runway barrier among the possible issues.
Both engines recovered from the crash site were inspected, and bird bloodstains and feathers were "found on each", the report said.
"The pilots identified a group of birds while approaching runway 01, and a security camera filmed HL8088 coming close to a group of birds during a go-around," the report added, referring to the Jeju jet's registration number.
It did not specify whether the engines had stopped working in the moments leading up to the crash.
DNA analysis identified the feathers and blood as coming from Baikal teals, migratory ducks which fly to Korea in winter from their breeding grounds in Siberia.
After the air traffic control tower cleared the jet to land, it advised the pilots to exercise caution against potential bird strikes at 8:58 am, the report said. Just a minute later, both the voice and data recording systems stopped functioning.
Seconds after the recording systems failed, the pilots declared mayday due to a bird strike and attempted a belly landing.
The Jeju plane exploded in flames when it collided with a concrete embankment during its landing, prompting questions about why that type barricade was in place at the end of the runway.
Last week, authorities said they would replace such concrete barriers at airports nationwide with "breakable structures".
The captain had over 6,800 flight hours, while the first officer had 1,650 hours, according to the report. Both were killed in the crash, which was survived only by two flight attendants.
Recent Stories
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
More Stories From World
-
Bird feathers and bloodstains found in Jeju jet engines: report6 minutes ago
-
Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s Hollywood 'diva' to Sundance indie fest46 minutes ago
-
Colombia caves on deportations after Trump threats46 minutes ago
-
Jennifer Lopez bring 1950s Hollywood 'diva' to Sundance indie fest56 minutes ago
-
Canadian ex-soldier detained by Afghan Taliban govt freed56 minutes ago
-
Trump slaps tariffs, sanctions as Colombia defies deportation push56 minutes ago
-
New film claims 'Napalm Girl' photo credited to wrong journalist56 minutes ago
-
Trump, Colombia wage tariff war amid US immigration row56 minutes ago
-
New York's big tourism show ends, Pakistan's pavilion wins award1 hour ago
-
Lappartient aims for IOC presidency and world harmony1 hour ago
-
Gunfire in DR Congo's Goma as Kenya pushes peace talks1 hour ago
-
Trump border czar defends school, church raids as agencies target Chicago1 hour ago