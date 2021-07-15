BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) EIJING, July 15 (Sputnik) ” A bird flu case has been registered in the prefecture-level city of BEIJING (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) azhong, the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Central China Television, a 55-year-old resident of the Bazhou District faced fever on June 30, was hospitalized on July 4 and diagnosed with the H5N6 bird flu two days later.

The authorities said the patient had had contact with domestic birds and this was a bird-to-human transmission. They believe that the risk of the massive spread of the disease is very low.

The bird flu is a highly lethal viral disease but it is transmitted only from birds to people, which prevents this virus from causing massive outbreaks.