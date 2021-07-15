UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bird Flu Case Confirmed In Southwestern China ” Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

Bird Flu Case Confirmed in Southwestern China ” Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) EIJING, July 15 (Sputnik) ” A bird flu case has been registered in the prefecture-level city of BEIJING (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) azhong, the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Central China Television, a 55-year-old resident of the Bazhou District faced fever on June 30, was hospitalized on July 4 and diagnosed with the H5N6 bird flu two days later.

The authorities said the patient had had contact with domestic birds and this was a bird-to-human transmission. They believe that the risk of the massive spread of the disease is very low.

The bird flu is a highly lethal viral disease but it is transmitted only from birds to people, which prevents this virus from causing massive outbreaks.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Beijing June July Media TV From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

8 hours ago

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armeniaâ€™s new nati ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

10 hours ago

UK Government Seeks to End Prosecutions for Northe ..

8 hours ago

PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in tw ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.