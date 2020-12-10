Bird Flu Detected in 8 Japanese Prefectures - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The highly pathogenic H5 bird flu has been detected in eight Japanese prefectures, Japan's media reported on Thursday.

On early Thursday, the outbreaks were confirmed in the prefectures of Oita and Wakayama, the Kyodo news agency reported. Some 67,000 chickens will be culled in Wakayama while 55,000 more in Oita.

Before that, the bird flu outbreaks have been discovered in the prefectures of Kagawa, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Miyazaki, Hiroshima and Nara. According to the Ministry for Agriculture, more than 2 million domestic birds have already been exterminated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Outbreaks of bird flu have also been recently detected in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, northern Germany and Belgium.