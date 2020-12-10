UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bird Flu Detected In 8 Japanese Prefectures - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Bird Flu Detected in 8 Japanese Prefectures - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The highly pathogenic H5 bird flu has been detected in eight Japanese prefectures, Japan's media reported on Thursday.

On early Thursday, the outbreaks were confirmed in the prefectures of Oita and Wakayama, the Kyodo news agency reported. Some 67,000 chickens will be culled in Wakayama while 55,000 more in Oita.

Before that, the bird flu outbreaks have been discovered in the prefectures of Kagawa, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Miyazaki, Hiroshima and Nara. According to the Ministry for Agriculture, more than 2 million domestic birds have already been exterminated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Outbreaks of bird flu have also been recently detected in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, northern Germany and Belgium.

Related Topics

Agriculture Germany Oita Wakayama Fukuoka Miyazaki Hiroshima Nara United Kingdom Belgium Japan Netherlands Media Million

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

7 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

7 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

8 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

9 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

9 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.