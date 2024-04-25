Bird flu in humans? Experts see little risk

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The discovery of traces of the bird flu virus in pasteurised cow milk in the United States sparked questions over whether the disease could spread to humans, but experts say there is little risk from food contamination.

US authorities on Tuesday said that they had discovered traces of bird flu virus in the cow milk supply during the course of a large study, but the samples likely posed no health risk to humans.

- What do we know? -

An outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has spread among dairy cattle herds throughout the United States and infected one human, who had mild symptoms, authorities said.

Though the H5N1 strain of HPAI has killed millions of poultry during the current wave, affected cows have not fallen severely sick.

The US Food and Drug Administration said that during the course of a national survey, it had discovered viral particles in "milk from affected animals, in the processing system, and on the shelves".